The new version of the iOS operating system for iPhones, which became available in late April, provides a set of benefits, most notably with regard to privacy.

Among the new features of iOS 14.5 is the blocking of applications that track users, as well as forcing developers who want to collect data to request user permission.

Users can also unlock an iPhone while wearing a face mask, as well as choose between a wide range of Siri sounds.

Among the new features of the operating system also is the need for iPhone applications to obtain user permission to be able to know the IDFA, or what is known as the “advertiser identification number”, which can be used to monitor the behavior of the phone owner, and his interaction with ads, and the products he purchased, according to The British newspaper “Telegraph” reported.

The update also gives users access to a series of new emojis that did not exist before.

Apple’s podcast app has also been redesigned as the company faces fierce competition from companies such as Spotify.

“Apple” says, that the changes will make it easier for users to listen, in addition to quick access to the episodes that have been saved and downloaded.

The search tab will now include the most important curated categories and groups, to also help listeners discover new programs.

The update will also support the Air Tag tool, which helps users find their lost keys, using encrypted Bluetooth technology.