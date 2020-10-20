This time at the Amazon Great Indian Festival, Apple’s smartphones have made a record in terms of sales. On the very first day of Amazon Sale, Prime customers bought so many iPhones, as if Amazon had not sold phones in the last year. Actually, this time many phones of Apple are getting tremendous offers, even the iPhone 11 is getting huge discounts and its price is Rs 49,999. In such a situation, the lovers of Apple iPhone have made a purchase this time.

This time Amazon sold so many products on the first day of the sale i.e. Opening Day that till date it was not seen on the first day of the sale. Prime customers made a lot of purchases of smartphones, TVs, laptops, cameras, tablets, smartwatches as well as other electronic products.





The pace of life slowed down due to Kovid 19 has doubled in the festive season sale. Products of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus are being sold in record numbers during Amazon Sale. Other smartphones including the iPhone 11, OnePlus 8T, Redmi 9A, OnePlus Nord and Samsung M31 are selling the most in the cell. People are doing a lot of searching about drones and security cameras during Amazon Cell. It is important to mention here that Amazon’s prime customers have increased by 85% during the festival sale, that is, people want to take advantage of the best offer on the first day.

Heavy discounts on laptops, getting bumper sales

Sales of TV, laptop, tablet increased

Asus, Lenovo and HP laptops are selling well this time in Amazon cell. Actually, these products are getting huge discounts, so people do not want to miss the opportunity. At the same time, the tablet is selling bumper of Samsung and Apple tablets. Oneplus 32 and 43 inch TVs are being sold in the TV segment. At the same time, Samsung’s 32-inch TV is also in great demand. The rest of the TVs including Mi, Reality and other companies are also selling well.