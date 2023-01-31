iPhones are undoubtedly one of the most loved and used smartphones by users, after all the iPhones at home Apple have for years gained a solid fan base that now appeals to the company for every electronic device. We recently explained to you how to sign PDF documents directly from your smartphone without using printers or other difficult procedures, today we always want to talk to you about PDF instead, explaining how to lock them by password!

iPhone: setting a password to protect PDFs is possible

By now the smartphone is undoubtedly one of the devices we use the most in our days, not only to talk to friends and have fun but often and willingly also for work reasons, medical reasons and so on and so forth. It would therefore come as no surprise if you also have some important or confidential documents on your iPhone, which you may not want to leave accessible to anyone who asks you to use your device for some research or some photos.

If so, Apple caters for you as since the arrival of iOS 15 it is possible to block your documents with a password in total ease and we really want to explain how to do it. Of course, the trick also works on iPad! The procedure is very simple and you just have to follow the steps listed below:

go to your Files open the PDF document you want to lock Click the share button at the top right click on Protect PDF enter the password of your choice and verify it in the second field click Finish

That’s it, in a few seconds you will have a new password that will prevent access to the document to anyone who does not know it. Just be careful because sadly Apple hasn’t thought of a reverse feature yet that can allow you to remove this password from neither iPhone nor iPad.

Obviously there are external apps that can help you in this endeavor and maybe we’ll tell you about it in the future in another guide, but the big apple hasn’t thought of this option, so once you’ve locked the document you’ll need to make sure you store the password in a safe place lest you forget it, as the PDF will hypothetically remain locked “forever”. Obviously we hope that some future update will change the situation and in case we will keep you updated!