World.- With the popularization of WhatsApp Plus, many users have wondered if it is possible to install this unofficial application on systems operating iOS. The truth is that it is possible to install this application that is easily found on various web pages.

However, the only problem with this type of “pirate” applications is that in many cases you must carry out procedures that compromise the operation of your iPhone, as is the case of using so-called jailbreaks that allow you to access and delete the codes that restrict the use of the iOS.

Although this first option is risky and could lead to your iPhone ending up completely useless. Others, unlike this one, allow you to install applications more easily without altering the seals of the iOS operating system.

In various blogs and pages, users have recommended the use of the AppValley application, which is an application similar to the App Store.

The advantage of using AppValey is that this application has an installation manager that allows you to install a huge variety of unofficial applications, such as WhatsApp Plus.

To install this application on your device, all you have to do is access its official site with the same name, where you can find the application that weighs no more than 30 MB and can be easily configured.

To install WhatsApp Plus on your iPhone, all you have to do is access AppValley once it is installed, then you must search for the application and press “Install”.

It should be noted that the use of AppValley is the user’s own responsibility since it is recommended to use official platforms such as the App Store to install applications.

Read more: WhatsApp Plus: How to fix the error that appears when installing the APK version 18.90.00

Despite the fact that AppValley is considered reliable by many users, WhatsApp Plus, being an apocryphal application, could compromise the security of your device, since in some cases WhatsApp de Meta usually deletes user accounts, and in other cases both conversations and photos and documents can be leaked, since the application allows access to third parties.