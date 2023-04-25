iPhones certainly need no introduction. The branded iPhones Apple they have been one of the most loved and used smartphones in the world for years now, with a faithful user who follows the release of the various devices assiduously and does not offer any other competitor a chance. Today, however, we don’t want to tell you about a particular device, but instead we really want to analyze customer behavior: how often is an iPhone changed by its user? Do iPhones have a long or short life? Today we will satisfy your curiosity!

iPhone, here’s how long a device “lasts” on average in the hands of a user!

By now we know, the new iPhone models follow each other at a mind-boggling speed. It seems like yesterday the arrival of the new iPhone 14, yet now there is already talk of the 15 between high expectations and the desire to have it in your hands. Surely not everyone will decide to leave their beloved smartphone to switch to the new model, but many others prefer to keep up with new technologies instead. So, concretely, how long does an apple smartphone last in the hands of its user?

The answer to this question is given by CIRP, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners LLC, which with very recent market research has shown how the situation changes a lot based on a simple criterion: the age of the user in question! A predictable answer actually, but let’s look at the data.

The users who change their smartphones more often are the youngest, as well as those who know more about technology. In particular, the majority of young people between the ages of 18 and 34 tend to replace their iPhone every yearor even after just a few months of purchase, perhaps just to update to the latest model released.

Among the youngest, only 26% of young people between 18 and 24 keep their smartphone for more than three years, and only 21% between 25 and 34 years old. In reality, even with increasing age, the situation does not change much: the three years are difficult to reach, and between 35 and 44 we find just 25% and 27% instead for the age group between 45 and 54 years old.

The first real change occurs with the over 65s, of which as many as 65% say they keep the same device for more than three years, and only 5% change it within a year of purchase. In short, in this category the iPhones have a slightly longer life!

Obviously these data speak for themselves and are not too difficult to guess: there are more young people interested in new technologies and they love to keep up with even the smallest innovations. On the contrary instead of adults and the elderly, who perhaps do not notice big differences capable of justifying a new purchase. However, as always, there are exceptions that prove the rule.

I can’t help but ask myself a question after letting the data sing: does it really make sense to change iPhones after even less than a year? After all, the apple devices are also made to last, just think that the iPhone 4s released in 2011 was supported by Apple until the end of 2016, or, the iPhone 5 from 2012 was supported until 2017. Going to devices well the newer iPhone X, from 2017 it can still be used until about September 2023.

One of the main advantages of these devices is precisely the long support that the company guarantees. Unlike Android, a free and fragmented system based on the manufacturer that implements it, Apple has devices that all have a single proprietary OS and this allows for long support times. Of course, you could retort that with major updates the devices slow down. But these new iPhones, what do they bring so sensational that the old ones don’t have? Are there really that many differences between a 13 and a 14? Perhaps we should all reflect on the fact that maybe we are alone slaves of fashion and society, borrowing ourselves for cutting-edge products that probably at first glance most people would not be able to distinguish from the previous model!

Finally we can’t help but ask ourselves a question: which category do you fall into? How often do you change your iPhone? Do you follow the masses or are you part of some minority? Let us know in the comments!