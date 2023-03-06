iPhone is a brand of phones that needs no introduction. The company has been offering us its products for years now, up to the latest iPhone 14 which has conquered users. Apple in the field of telephony it is always ready to amaze and today we want to talk to you of a feature that you may not even know about. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

iPhone: that’s what it is and how to take pictures with ProRAW

Let’s start with the basics, because you might not even know what we’re about to talk about, so what it is ProRAW? This is actually a function designed during the release of the iPhone 12 Pro. The idea is to further improve the device’s cam combining the RAW format with image processing capability that the Apple algorithm offers. In case you are not an expert in the sector, you must know that the RAW format has the peculiarity of preserving much more information during the shooting of the photo. So, if normally a device then has to process the photo in JPEG or HEIF format, it finds itself forced to trash the extra something that the RAW format offers.

In short, having ascertained that the RAW format is “better”, why isn’t it also maintained for devices as a standard? In simple terms, because it would not allow you to apply the various software improvements that smartphones offer, such as smaller file sizes and less noise. In short, after this explanation, you will surely have guessed what ProRAW is: it is none other than il combine the pros of the two types format that I just told you about.

It is a real genius from Apple if we have to be honest, it has only one small negative side: the file size is rather increased compared to a common jpeg. We are talking about 70MB (about) compared to 3/4 of a jpeg. In short, like any great power, it must be used with great responsibility! But now we come to the point of this guide.

How to activate ProRAW

The procedure is very simple and there is only one prerequisite: have an iPhone Pro or Pro MAX from 12 onwards. Here are the steps to follow:

Settings

Room

Formats

tick ProRAW

Open the camera app

Tap the Raw icon

That’s it, we just have to leave you a small side note: if you own an iPhone 14, you may see a further option that allows you to choose between 12 or 48 megapixels. Keep in mind that the larger the megapixels, the larger the file size will be.

In short, as you can see there is nothing complicated in everything we have just seen together. Our final advice is not to abuse this mode as you could run out of GB sooner than you think. It is after all a professional mode and which aims to give even more interesting photos than what your device would normally take. We advise you to experience the differences yourself by applying this method and finally we’ll meet you at the next guide!