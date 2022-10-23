The world of collecting is strange. The value of an object is often dictated by the state of conservation of its original packaging. A clear example is provided by a first model iPhone produced in 2007 sold for a sensational $ 39,339.60, as it is still boxed and sealed.

This happened at an auction of the LCG Auction, where the smartphone, produced in July 2007, was presented. Recall that at the launch in the US the iPhone cost $ 599. The detail of the auction is that the price has quadrupled in the space of a day, starting from a rather substantial base, equal to 2,500 dollars. According to the auction house, the factory seal and packaging details are perfect and tamper-proof, and therefore original.

“This factory sealed early version is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct stitching and sealing details. The labels on the back are properly immaculate under the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this. Brand new, never activated“, reads the official note.

Surely they are not objects and auctions intended for us ordinary human beings who live in the real world, however it is interesting how some objects, even if now worthless, can be worth if still packaged like the first day of sale.

Source: IGN