iPhone is nothing more than the jewel of Apple, a smartphone capable of surprising with a sober design and fluid and efficient software. Apple focuses heavily on its smartphone division and year after year it still manages to amaze!

But today we are here to talk to you about the famous fingerprint reader integrated into the display, if you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

iPhone, the fingerprint reader in the display will arrive?

One of the questions that Apple users often ask themselves is whether the fingerprint reader integrated into the display will ever see the light. As you well know, for years now i iPhone by they are all about unlocking the faceunlike many other terminals that have many unlocking options.

A highly respected and undoubtedly reliable analyst decided to try to answer the user’s doubts. We are talking about Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities.

The man bluntly lets us know that according to him Apple is highly unlikely to produce and develop iPhones with under-display Touch ID in the next few years. More precisely by 2023 or 2024.

The analyst comments as follows:

“I had predicted in the past that iPhones would support under-display Touch ID fingerprinting by 2023. The latest survey, however, indicates that iPhones arriving in 2023 and 2024 may not adopt it. on the iPhone it is already an excellent biometric solution “

In short, if you want that type of unlock, all you have to do is opt for the iPad models that support it. In the past, the company would have tried to test the fingerprint system on iPhone 13 but it is clear that the final decision was to opt for face unlocking technology.

In short, if you are not a fan of unlocking with the face you will unfortunately have to resign yourself. Rest assured, however, that in case of news we will be at the forefront to bring them back!