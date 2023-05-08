Surely you know iPhones very well, these are the beloved branded smartphones Apple that have conquered users for years. Today, however, we don’t want to tell you about the latest model released or about strange rumors, but rather bring you a story that is almost unbelievable and that sees an iPhone fall from beyond 4000 meters high without getting a scratch!

iPhone falls from over 4000 meters and does not break!

By now we all know very well how fragile the devices we usually use every day are. Breaking a smartphone is very simple and taking care of it is an essential factor. Yet the news we want to bring you today is really true and incredible!

During a session parachuting, Hatton Smith’s smartphone slipped out of his pocket and fell about 4250 meters into the void. Considering the height and the speed of fall that far exceeds 100 kilometers per hour, it would seem obvious to imagine that the Apple-branded device crashed into its own and destroyed itself in a thousand pieces, yet it is not like this: the iPhone survived the fall without sustaining too serious damage.

How is it possible? Certainly the muddy ground on which the device landed contributed a lot, which greatly cushioned the fall, but a good part of the protection was also carried out by the shockproof cover that covered all sides of the device. Of course, we are dealing with a more unique than rare case and we advise you against carrying out strange experiments at home, however this shows how a little luck and good external protection can actually make a difference!