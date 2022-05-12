iPhone could change its Lightning cable for a USB type Cor at least that is what the analyst assured Ming Chi Kuo of the firm TF International Securitiesthrough his Twitter account.

It seems that the apple company is thinking of joining the current standard for charger inputs, since this will increase the data transfer speed of the devices.

Apparently, this change is planned for sometime in 2023But for now there is no official confirmation from Apple.

The main reason for this change would have to do with a bill that aims to make USB-C the standard throughout Europeand whose possible approval would come the following year.

Many were already asking for it to join the standard. Image: Apple.

to become official, Apple could be fined by European regulatory institutionsunless it leaves behind its famous Lightning port.

iPhone could change its Lightning cable for a USB type C after 13 years

The famous port of these devices is officially presented on September 12, 2012just as the iPhone 5 was announced.

This connector reduced by 80% the size that previous Apple equipment used to use, going from 30 pins to only 8.

Before it was more cumbersome. Image: Amazon.

One of its benefits is that you can connect it no matter which way you insert it, with which users forgot to turn the cable over and over again until they found the right combination.

On the negative side, at least for consumers, is that adapters were needed to connect other peripheralswhich represented an additional expense.

We’ll see if this projection is confirmed or if it remains just a rumor, but Apple has already started to implement it in some of its devices.

Do you think it would be a good decision for the company?