Tech company Apple has increased revenue and profit in the fourth quarter of its broken fiscal year. The American group sold more of almost all products, with the exception of the iPad. The iPhone remains Apple’s most important product and accounts for nearly half of its sales. The services branch grew year on year, but saw a decline compared to the previous period.
#iPhone #boosts #Apple #revenue #profit #services #concern
Russian attack | Researcher: It’s too early to say how the “final” move will affect the war in Ukraine
Foreign countries|Russian invasionAccording to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia managed to gather 300,000 new soldiers in a "partial deployment", of...
Leave a Reply