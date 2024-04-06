The condition imposed by the Cupertino company is that the authors will be responsible for the applications offered for sale, “including ensuring that such software complies with the guidelines and all applicable laws”. In practice, all emulators that also make pirated games available will be banned.

Surprisingly, Apple has backtracked on its restrictions video game emulators and from now on developers will also be able to publish them on App Store For iPhone . The confirmation arrived a few hours ago via an update to the software guidelines published in the iOS store.

A change of direction pushed by the EU

This change of direction is probably due to theRequired to accept third-party app stores on iPhone imposed by the European Union. In this way, Apple could limit the risk of users turning to other stores to obtain applications banned in the App Store, such as emulators.

Regardless of whether they are published directly on the App Store or through external stores, this is excellent news for all iPhone owners interested in retrogaming, given that previously it was necessary to resort to jailbreak and other solutions to be able to install emulators.

This is one of many changes Apple is making to comply with EU requests. For example, the company is also considering making the Photos app optional and removable.