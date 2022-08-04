A new signed report data.ai reveals that iOS and Android users spend an average of more than four hours a day between apps on their smartphone or tablet. The research looks at 13 international markets: Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, USA and UK. The amount of time spent in front of the screen of smart devices has only decreased significantly compared to 2020, and the figure is surprising when you consider that at the time we were stuck at home under lockdown with much more free time. It seems that the pandemic, moreover, has in some way changed the habits of consumers: those who started using apps more during isolation have kept their habits despite the return to “normality”.

For example, in 2020 the average per user of app usage in Singapore was 4.1 hours, while now + it has risen to 5.7. Australia went from 3.6 hours to 4.9 hours, both with a growth of 40 percent. A trend that is found in many other countries: Indonesia (+ 10%), India (+ 5%), Japan (+ 5%), Canada (+ 20%), Russia (+ 10%), USA (+ 5%) ), UK (+ 5%), China (+ 5%) and Germany (+ 10%). Instagram was the most downloaded app ever in the second quarter of 2022, while TikTok was the one used the longest. Facebook is still the app with the most active users per month, above WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, TikTok, Telegram, Amazon, Twitter, Spotify and Netflix. Among video games, Pokémon Go marked a dramatic increase in users thanks to the new season, which began on June 1st this year.