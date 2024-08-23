Apple Allows EU Residents to Change iPhone Calling App

Apple has allowed users in the European Union (EU) to change and delete built-in iPhone apps, according to a report on website developers of the company.

Currently, the only app for making calls on the iPhone is the built-in Phone utility. However, in the near future, users living in the EU will be able to change the app to a third-party one. Residents of European countries will also be able to change the built-in keyboard, password manager, camera app, gallery and browser.

The corporation noted that it had come to this decision after dialogue with European officials and in the context of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In other regions of the world, the restrictions will remain in force.

The company also said that EU users will be able to remove some built-in apps and services. These include the App Store, Messages, Camera, Photos, and Safari. The only apps that Apple will not allow to be removed from the iPhone will be Settings and Phone.

In the upcoming updates, iPhone users in the EU will be able to find a section called “Default Apps” in the device settings. There, they will be able to set third-party apps as default ones.

Earlier, Apple Corporation announced that in iOS 18.1, developers will be able to use the NFC module. Thus, alternatives to Apple Pay will be able to appear on the iPhone.