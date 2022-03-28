iPhone it is none other than the name of the well-known iPhone series that has fascinated users every year since the time of Steve Jobs. Apple can now boast numerous trusted customers who choose the apple every time they have to rely on a new terminal.

In light of this obvious premise, the news we want to bring you today may not seem as absurd as it seems! If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not go home disappointed!



iPhone: a subscription for the new phones coming?

If you remember well a while ago we told you about Pixel Pass, a convenient subscription set up by Google that can capture anyone who wants to have a new phone every year and so many other benefits too!

Why are we talking to you about Pixels? Very simple, because apparently Apple is also thinking about a similar subscription for its iPhones.

Mind you though, don’t get confused with Apple One, that is, the single subscription for Music, TV +, Arcade, iCloud and, with the Premium version, Apple Fitness + (and News + in some states), but it will be something very different, which will bring in also various hardware products.

Calm down though, it’s a rumor and the company has never done something like this in its entire career, so we could just be here talking about smoking! For lovers of installment payments or for anyone who does not want to spend 1000 euros at once, this solution, if implemented, could be a real revolution.

Apparently the source who wanted to remain anonymous also stated that it will be possible to replace the device every year. In short, we were you we would hold keep your eyes open as this new form of business could bring a lot to Apple!

As if that were not enough, the stock market has also reacted well to this rumor related to Apple and iPhones. For the moment we can only give you an appointment at the next article, promising to keep you informed about it.