The attention of technology enthusiasts and Apple users is once again captured by the rumors regarding future iPhone models, specifically the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro. Thanks to the leaked rumors, interesting details emerge, starting from the next generation display that will characterize these devices. In 2025, the Cupertino company seems intent on taking a significant step forward in the smartphone sector, introducing features that can significantly improve the user experience.

One of the most applauded news is the introduction of the ProMotion screen on all iPhone 17 models, with an incredible maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. This update was confirmed by the Macrumors portal, which cited analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants. ProMotion technology has already proven its value on previous models, allowing for smooth lighting and seamless navigation.

However, questions remain about what type of display Apple will use and whether the company will invest in cutting-edge panels or, in a bid to keep costs down, opt for cheaper solutions. Given Apple’s history of providing high-quality products, many are hoping the company will choose the former path.

On the other hand, a negative note always came from Ross Young regarding the front camera. Initially, there was talk of a possible selfie camera under the display, a feature that would have marked a real innovation in the design of modern smartphones.

What seemed to be enthusiastic promises have been denied, with the news that The iPhone 17 Pro will continue to use Dynamic Islandalready present in the current iPhone 14, 15 and 16 models. This change in perspective seems to be linked to technical problems in integrating the Face ID system under the display, a challenge that Apple has not managed to overcome for now. Experts therefore remain skeptical that the under-display camera could be implemented in the iPhone 17 range.

Will there be improvements in photography?

Despite these uncertainties, expectations for the iPhone 17 range remain high, not only for the new displays, but also for the potential improvements in terms of performance and features. The Pro models, for example, could offer significant advancements in the main camera and processing capabilities, thanks to improvements to the A17 chip.. Apple has historically invested in photographic quality, so Further refinement of photographic performance is expectedwith the ability to take brighter and more detailed photos even in low-light conditions. In addition, new software features that leverage artificial intelligence to improve the user experience could be introduced.