The anticipation for the event is growing more and more It’s Glowtime Apple, scheduled for 19:00 Italian time next September 9th The Cupertino company will use this opportunity to finally lift the veil on the new iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Pro which could present some interesting novelties compared to the past, both in terms of functionality and actual design: let’s discover together the latest rumors about it.

iPhone 16: The new Capture button

A new leak leaked today would have revealed new details on the button that Apple will introduce on the new models. According to what has emerged, the new Capture button will presumably have a physical design, with the introduction of a capacitive surface completely new. The Capture button will allow the user to slide their finger left or right to fine-tune the zoom. The user will then be able to use a light touch to focus the lens, then press more firmly and thus acquire the snapshot, in a simple and intuitive way.

iPhone 16

The new button in question will likely be positioned in correspondence with the lower right part of iPhone 16, in the exact spot where the5G mmWave antenna of iPhone 15s sold in the United States. According to the leaker Duan Quithe iPhone 16 cases made by Apple they will not have a dedicated cutout for the Capture buttonwhile still allowing the function to be used.