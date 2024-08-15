iPhone 16 will usher in a new era for Apple. With its new Artificial Intelligence, the brand’s devices will make people’s lives easier. So it’s a fact that the best is yet to come next year with the iPhone 17.

The new features that the iPhone 16 could have

But before we talk about the future, we need to see what changes the next iPhone might have, which could have limited spec updates, as rumors point to the main differences being the slightly larger screens of the 16 Pro (6.3 inches) and 16 Pro Max (6.9 inches) models.

The new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have a new rear camera for recording spatial videos for Apple Vision Pro. Plus, a periscope lens for 5x zoom on the smaller iPhone 16 Pro; new 48MP ultrawide lens for the 16 Pro models.

Likewise, the action button will arrive on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Another new feature and a big leap will be the A18 Chip, although they will have 8 GB of RAM, the Pro models will have a more powerful variant. Wi-Fi 7 will be present on the 16 Pro models.

Of course, Apple Intelligence will be available, but it will not be until October, so these new models will have to update their system to have it. Without a doubt, these are good changes for iPhone users.

The iPhone 17 will be the big change that Apple expects

Next year’s iPhones could be able to boost Apple’s smartphone sales. That’s because the iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to bring more significant upgrades.

Apple could have a revamped design. The front camera will be larger thanks to a 24 MP sensor for the entire range. While the iPhone 17 Pro models will have a new 48 MP periscope lens for optical zoom. Also, the Pro models will have 12 GB of RAM. Finally, the battery is something that Apple is changing in the future, so now you will have more hours of gaming or productivity.

On the other hand, much is being said about the new iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air, a new model that will replace the iPhone 17 Plus and will be positioned between the base model and the iPhone 17 Pro. This new Air model is expected to feature a new, much thinner design; something that many people have been waiting for for years.

If all of this data that is coming to light is true, the iPhone 17 will become a new benchmark for Apple and the cell phone market, something that hasn’t happened in a long time.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.