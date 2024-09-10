Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2024 – 21:43

Apple announced this Monday, 9, during the “It’s Glowtime” event, more details about Apple Intelligence, its artificial intelligence (AI) system that promises to simplify and speed up daily tasks, in addition to understanding and creating language and images – it is the company’s response to the success of ChatGPT, from OpenAI.

The features will arrive in the US in October – there is no information yet for Brazil – through the iOS 18, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia updates and will expand to countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom in December, with support for additional languages ​​next year. See below which features Apple Intelligence should add to the iPhone.

Improved writing, new photo system and ‘Google Lens’

With the new writing tools, Apple users will be able to rewrite, revise and summarize texts almost everywhere they write, with the help of artificial intelligence. Apple Intelligence will also bring new features to email app notifications. Instead of showing the first few lines of the message, AI will offer a summary of the content on the new message screen. As another new feature, announced during WWDC in June this year, Apple and OpenAI will also have a partnership to integrate ChatGPT into the Apple ecosystem. Notes, for example, will be able to generate texts from commands made by the user.

In the photos section, the Memories feature will allow users to create movies they want to watch just by typing a description. In addition, the Natural Language feature can be used to search for specific photos just by typing who is in the photo and what situation is happening in the image. There is also the arrival of the new Clean Up tool, which can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo, a feature already present in Samsung’s new line of devices. The new feature for photos also includes the arrival of ChatGPT, with the app being able to analyze photos or answer questions about them.

In terms of visual aspects, artificial intelligence is similar to Google Lens, a feature that allows the machine to identify what the image shown on the camera is about, providing the user with relevant information about the subject. Apple demonstrated as an example during its event that, by opening the camera and pointing it at a restaurant, it will be possible to automatically search for information about the establishment. The same can happen in other situations, such as finding out information about events by pointing the camera at posters and pressing the Camera Control button, a new feature from the company for the iPhone 16.

Revamped Siri, audio features, and emoji maker

Another new feature is reserved for the Notes and Phone apps, where users will be able to record, transcribe and summarize audio. When a recording is started during a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and when the call ends, Apple Intelligence also generates a summary to remind them of key points.

With a new design, Apple’s virtual assistant, Siri, will become even more flexible and integrated into the system experience, according to the company. With better language understanding capabilities, the assistant will be able to respond to commands to perform actions within applications. Siri will be able to maintain the context from one request to the next. The assistant will also have integration with ChatGPT. For each user command, Siri will ask if it can “consult” ChatGPT to answer the question.

Additionally, another new feature is that through AI, Apple users will be able to create new original emojis, simply by typing a description or selecting a photo of a friend or family member.

Privacy in focus

Regarding AI data processing, Apple has created Private Cloud Compute. The company guarantees that user data will not be stored in the cloud during AI processing, reinforcing its commitment to privacy, one of the big question marks for new generations of large AI models.

Which devices will be compatible with Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence will arrive as a free update for iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, as well as iPads and Macs equipped with the M1 chip or later.