Apple will enhance the Siri experience on iPhone 16 with a new microphone to make the assistant its trump card thanks to artificial intelligence.
Apple currently has a substantial one in the works microphone improvement for iPhone 16 in order to elevate the user experience with Siri powered by artificial intelligence, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The informant highlighted how to strengthen the hardware and software features is essential to promote AI-generated content, further adding that Apple’s goals will depend heavily on one improved speech input processing.
The new microphone will also feature greater water resistance.
The new confirmation supports previous speculation, indicating the company’s aim to make Siri a key element of the iPhone 16 proposal.
New Apple Assistant features, powered by LLM, are expected to be included in iOS 18.
Siri, can you hear me?
Kuo says that the entire 2024 lineup will feature this change, but also points out that this it will cost a lot to the tech giant.
From the iPhone 16 microphone update will benefit first and foremost Apple’s suppliers; the average selling price of the new components is between 100 and 150 percent higher than that of the iPhone 15.
Supply chain partners AAC and Goertek will reportedly benefit significantly from their business alliance with the Californian company.
Apple would meanwhile reorganized its Siri team in the third quarter of this year to push the accelerator on integrating generative artificial intelligence into future devices.
Since voice input is crucial to enabling advanced AI-related features on iPhones, allowing it to operate even without on-screen touches, improved microphones are a prerogative of future iPhone models.
Race to AI
It is likely that the SoC adopted by the next generation iPhone, which could be called A18 for the basic versions and A18 Pro for the premium versionscan support Large Language Model on-device, similar to what currently happens with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Previous rumors suggested that Apple was working on its own chatbot, named internally AppleGPTsimilar to ChatGPT.
A preview of this technology could be presented during the upcoming WWDC event in June.
The Cupertino giant is expected to take itself intensely seriously when it comes to artificial intelligence in the coming months, as it is lagging behind in race and its competitors certainly won’t stand by and watch.
Predictions therefore indicate that all four models will be equipped with improved microphones, facilitating voice integration and Siri activation, as well as other AI-related tasks.
#iPhone #Siri #features #enhanced #artificial #intelligence #move #microphone
Leave a Reply