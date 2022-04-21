It seems that to see the first iPhone really full screen, that is, without more notches or holes for the front camera and the Face ID, we will have to wait until 2024 and the sixteenth edition of the Apple smartphone. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in fact, the Cupertino house is working on its version of the camera under the screen, therefore almost completely invisible to the eye. Apple’s UDC (Under Display Camera) would therefore be ready in two years, despite some smartphone manufacturers having already tried to use the solution in devices already released on the market, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. At the moment, it must be said that this technology still appears immature: the display above the camera tends to somehow block the light and return darker images, which can be improved with artificial intelligence but generally do not yet reach the quality level of a classic module. In the case of the iPhone, it is even more important to overcome this limit, since Apple’s phone relies on face unlock via the front camera, even in the dark.

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK – 郭明 錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022