Fewer and fewer days separate us from Apple’s upcoming “It’s Glowtime” keynote, scheduled for September 9 at 7:00 p.m. In the meantime, new interesting comparisons between the thickness of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro Max and the previous iPhone 15 Pro Max are arriving on the web, which suggest some very interesting news: let’s discover them together in detail.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: The Thinnest iPhone Ever?

Among the main innovations expected for the new iPhone 16 Pro we certainly cannot fail to mention a considerable increase in the display: in the specific case of iPhone 16 Pro Maxin fact, there will be a display of well 6.9 inches diagonal. The improvements in terms of size would not stop there, since a recent rumor claims, with the help of comparative renders, that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature a thickness of the bezels around the display equal to just 1.15mmmaking it the iPhone with the thinnest bezels ever and confirming the previous rumors spread by the famous informant Digital Chat Station.

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max Bezel Thickness Compared

This would result in an overall 40% reduction in thickness compared to the previous iPhone 15 Pro Max, thus leading to a considerable step forward from this point of view, with a remarkable screen-to-body ratioThe same reduction in thickness is expected, albeit to a lesser extent, for iPhone 16 Pro: in this case the smartphone will have frames equal to 1.2 millimetersdistancing itself far from the 1.55mm of the previous model.