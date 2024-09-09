Apple today unveiled its new flagship smartphones: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Designed around Apple Intelligence, these devices promise to revolutionize the user experience, offering innovative design, larger screens, unmatched performance and cutting-edge features.

iPhone 16 Pro features an all-new design with the thinnest bezels ever on an Apple product. The Pro model boasts an expansive 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max goes even further with a gigantic 6.9-inch display, providing an immersive and immersive viewing experience. Available in four finishes: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Natural Titanium.

At the heart of iPhone 16 Pro is the new A18 Pro chip, a marvel of engineering using second-generation 3nm transistors. Featuring a 16-core Neural Engine capable of 35 trillion operations per second, A18 Pro delivers faster, more efficient performance with a 17 percent increase in memory bandwidth. Apple AI features are up to 15 percent faster than A17 Pro, opening up new possibilities for human-machine interaction. The 6-core GPU delivers 20 percent faster graphics performance and twice the speed of ray tracing compared to its predecessor. The 6-core CPU, with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, is 15 percent faster than A17 Pro, while using 20 percent less power, setting a new benchmark for power efficiency.

iPhone 16 Pro redefines mobile photography with never-before-seen capabilities. The 48MP Fusion camera, featuring a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, eliminates shutter lag for 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos. The 48MP Ultra Wide camera offers a broader perspective, while the 5x Telephoto camera captures distant details with astonishing clarity. Video recording reaches new heights with support for 4K video at 120 frames per second, offering incredibly smooth video.

Post-capture playback speed adjustment lets you creatively customize your videos. iPhone 16 Pro features four studio-quality microphones for superior audio recording. Spatial audio capture and a new machine learning-based Audio Mix feature isolate voices and reduce background noise for unprecedented control over audio quality.

Prices start starting at €1,229 for the iPhone 16 Pro and €1,479 for the iPhone Pro Max. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.