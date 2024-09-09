After months of waiting, today a special presentation was held by Apple, where the company officially revealed the iPhone 16. Among all the details of the event, the prices of these devices were confirmed, and You better start saving up if you want to enjoy all the new features we find here.

To start, pre-sales of the iPhone 16 and all its models begin on September 13 at the official Apple store, and that includes Mexico. Now, regarding the price, The cheapest version of the device is available for $23 thousand pesos.with the most expensive edition exceeding $30 thousand pesos. These are the final prices:

iPhone 16 – $19,999 pesos.

iPhone 16 Plus – $22,999 pesos.

iPhone 16 Pro – $25,999 pesos.

iPhone 16 Pro Max – $30,999 pesos.

As we already mentioned, iPhone 16 pre-orders will begin on September 13, with a planned launch on the 20th of this month. So, you better start preparing your paycheck for this big expense. In related topics, you can learn more about the iPhone 16 and its features here.

Author’s Note:

The price of an iPhone is reaching ridiculous levels that would have been an insult to the consumer in the past. Paying more than $30,000 pesos for a device that will be replaced next year by a better and more expensive one is something that very few are willing to do.

Via: Apple