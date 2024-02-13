iPhone 16, larger screens and better battery but also AI functions

Just over five months after the presentation of the iPhone 15 series, the world of technology is already buzzing with previews regarding the next generation of Apple smartphones. Although the launch of the iPhone 16 series is still far away, there is no shortage of rumors and they promise significant improvements both in terms of hardware and user experience. One of the most anticipated innovations concerns the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which according to what a Naver user quoted by Macrumors reported, will be equipped with a battery with 5% greater capacity than the previous model. This increase, while not drastic, coupled with power efficiency improvements, promises to deliver the “longest battery life ever on an iPhone.”

In addition to the greater battery capacity, there is talk of the introduction of the Apple A18 and Apple 18 Pro chipset with dedicated functions for artificial intelligence, and an increase in RAM memory up to 8GB. Particular attention seems to have also been paid to the production of the Pro devices, with an improved process for making the titanium frame which would reduce costs. Rumors also suggest that the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series could boast even larger screens, with dimensions that could reach 6.27 and 6.86 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max respectively, setting new standards for the size of the display in Apple smartphones.

On the camera front, an important innovation could come from a 1/1.14-inch Sony IMX903 sensor for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This improvement in the sensor should guarantee superior image quality, with details and clarity even in low light conditions. Furthermore, the introduction of 1MG+7P shaped glass-plastic modules could further elevate the optical performance of the lenses. A change in design is also expected for the basic models of the iPhone 16 series, which could abandon the current diagonal arrangement of the cameras in favor of a vertical layout. This novelty could open the doors to innovative features, such as spatial video recording for Apple Vision Pro, marking a further step forward in the evolution of Apple's mobile devices.