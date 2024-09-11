With the presentation of the iPhone 16technology enthusiasts and loyal Apple users are waiting to find out every detail about the new models. One of the most relevant news that has spread concerns USB-C port limitationan aspect that is raising questions among users. MacRumors has confirmed that Apple has chosen to keep the USB 2 ports for the iPhone 16 models, just like it did for the previous iPhone 15 models. This means that the new devices will be able to transfer data at speeds of up to 480 Mbps, a limitation that many users did not expect, especially considering the transition from the Lightning standard.

The “Speed” of iPhone 16 and USB Ports

The decision to keep this technology for the base and Plus models of the iPhone 16 is a bit disappointing, as many were hoping for a significant improvement in transfer speeds. Apple’s solution does not appear to differ substantially from that of the iPhone 15, which already supported the same transfer speeds. In essence, the iPhone 16 does not solve the speed problem, so much so that users will experience performance similar to that offered by previous-generation iPhones, especially for data transfer operations.

On the contrary, The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have been equipped with USB 3 ports, enabling much faster data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This differentiation within Apple’s product range is clear: the high-end models benefit from better technologies, while the cheaper ones are left behind. It is noteworthy that the iPad Pro models, which also feature USB-C ports, reach transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps. This is a stark disparity that highlights how Apple can differentiate its offerings based on market target.

Apple’s Next Move

The user community is now wondering what Apple’s real intentions are regarding future generations of iPhones. Is it likely that the Cupertino company has plans to introduce higher data transfer standards in the next models, or should we resign ourselves to this technological stagnation? With users increasingly demanding greater efficiency and speed, we expect to see a significant change in the next generation of iPhones. In the meantime, for those interested in purchasing the iPhone 16, there is a list of Italian prices available that may help you consider a possible purchase.