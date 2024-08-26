The smartphone market is always on the move and obviously Apple doesn’t stop. The company has announced the date of its next big event : September 9, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Italian time The event, which has the tagline “It’s Glowtime,” will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.

What we expect from iPhone 16

The Big change in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus It’s expected to see a move to a vertically aligned camera system on the back. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max could feature larger screens, but rumor has it that these models will retain Apple’s usual three-camera setup. The latter models could also be available in a new bronze color.

The poster of the Apple event

All four iPhone 16 models are expected to get the Action button, which was exclusive to the Pro version in the iPhone 15 line. Apple’s new iPhones may also get a new dedicated photo and video capture button, but it’s unclear whether that will be a feature exclusive to the Pro line or if it will also be available on the regular iPhone 16 models.

Also artificial intelligence and the company’s Apple Intelligence features will likely be a big part of Apple’s event. Right now, the only iPhones that support Apple Intelligence are the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, but it looks like the entire iPhone 16 lineup will be able to use Apple Intelligence (when it becomes available, of course).

