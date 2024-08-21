Reports claim that we will see more products during the presentation of the iPhone 16 on September 10, this date has not yet been confirmed but it is almost a fact that it will be the indicated one.

Apple is holding its annual iPhone event next month, and some signs point to September 10 as the date when the company will announce its new flagship iPhone 16 lineup. However, it’s worth noting that a few more products are expected to be unveiled as well.

Other Apple products to be launched on September 10

Apple Watch Series 10

This would be a thinner version of the Apple Watch. Although without major changes, it is expected that this model will have larger screens and there will be two models.

The 45mm model would be the smallest option, so we could have a new version with a larger 49mm case, similar to the current Apple Watch Ultra.

In terms of design and components, the next generation of the Apple Watch is expected to use resin-coated copper, which allows for a thinner logic board and improved durability and water resistance. Additionally, having a thinner logic board allows for more internal space for other components.

Apple is also working on features to detect hypertension and sleep apnea on the Series 10, though these features may not be ready for launch.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

For this year, the Ultra 3 version might not have major changes in both design and hardware. Remember that the current version has a 50% brighter screen than the previous generation; as well as a faster S9 chip, Siri and more internal storage.

If there are any new features coming to the Ultra 3, they would be the S9 chip that could bring artificial intelligence to Apple watches, as well as a low-power OLED display.

Apple Watch SE 3

The third generation of Apple’s Apple Watch SE is expected to be unveiled on September 10 with some interesting changes.

The new model will have a larger display, similar to the Apple Watch Series 8 with 41mm and 45mm case sizes. This represents an increase from the current 40mm and 44mm options, potentially offering around 12% more screen real estate.

As for its design, Apple could use rigid plastic instead of aluminum for the body of the watch. This change of material could reduce the cost of production and could be an option for children, something Fitbit has been doing for several years.

Music will also be present on September 10th

AirPods 4

Many years ago Apple introduced iPods around this time, so it’s almost a given that we’ll see new music-focused products on September 10.

The fourth-generation AirPods are expected to launch in September or October, and there will be two versions at different prices. Both models will have a new design, with a USB-C port instead of the Lightning port, shorter earbuds similar to those of the AirPods Pro, an improved fit, and higher audio quality.

The high-end version is also said to include active noise cancellation (ANC), bringing ANC to a more affordable price point for the first time. This version is also likely to include a speaker in the charging case for localization.

The new AirPods 4 will have the H2 chip from the second generation of AirPods Pro. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which offers faster and more reliable connections with Bluetooth accessories, as well as improved power efficiency that can extend battery life.

In addition, the H2 chip offers a better acoustic experience with richer bass and clearer sound across a wider range of frequencies.

AirPods Max 2

The second generation of AirPods Max could arrive in October. Remember that the first generation was introduced in 2020, so they need an upgrade.

One significant change will be the replacement of the Lightning port with a USB-C port, aligning with European regulations and creating uniformity across Apple’s entire AirPods lineup. Additionally, a USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable will need to be offered so users can connect AirPods Max 2 to devices with 3.5 mm audio ports.

The Bluetooth 5.3 specification, already present in the AirPods Pro 2, the iPhone 15 line, and the latest Apple Watch models, is almost certain to be included in the second-generation AirPods Max. The H2 chip could be in the AirPods Max 2.

On the other hand, there are also new colors, although the exact shades are unknown. Currently, they are available in space gray, silver, green, sky blue and pink, with interchangeable ear cushions for custom color combinations.

These are the products that Apple will present on September 10.

