The upcoming iPhone 16 lineup could deliver significantly longer battery life: Apple is increasing the energy density of the batteries in its upcoming devices, allowing them to last longer between charges, according to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo points out that higher energy density comes with higher heat production, and to address this challenge, Apple is encapsulating its new batteries in stainless steel. Not only will this help dissipate heat better, it will also make the batteries easier to replace. This is in response to new European Union regulations, which now require easier battery replacement in electronic devices.

The decision to use stainless steel for the battery casing represents a significant change from previous models. Traditionally, iPhone batteries have been encased in less durable materials that offer limited protection against heat. The move to stainless steel not only improves thermal management, but also offers greater overall durability for the device. The iPhone 16, therefore, in addition to the introduction of Apple’s artificial intelligence, could represent an interesting turning point in smartphone battery technology. The next generation of smartphones will be unveiled in September.