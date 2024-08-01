The iPhone 16 will feature a new camera design with vertically aligned lenses, according to multiple rumors. A new image posted to social media by insider Sonny Dickson shows test models of Apple’s upcoming smartphone with this new design, as well as new color options for this year. As previously reported, the iPhone 16’s new camera layout will arrange the main sensor and ultra-wide lenses vertically. The change should enable support for spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, a feature currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Meanwhile, the images also show new color options for the iPhone 16 lineup. As a reminder, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in the following colors: blue, yellow, pink, green, black. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in the following colors: blue, pink, white, black, green. The iPhone 16 test models shown in this new image further confirm the new color options and give us our first look at the specific shades Apple plans to use. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also expected to feature the A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, both of which will be capable of powering Apple Intelligence, a new capture button on the right side, an “action” button, and more. The new models will be announced in September alongside the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max and the new Apple Watch.