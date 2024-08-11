New information about iPhone 16in particular for the announced A18 chipwhose technical specifications were revealed already in June 2024. The A18 chip mainly contains a new Neural Engine, redesigned from scratch to allow better management of Apple’s AI, Apple Intelligence. We recall that the iPhone 16 is scheduled for release in September 2024 and the A18 chip will be for all devices of the sixteenth edition of the Apple smartphone.

A18 Chip: Technical Features

We mentioned earlier the Neural Engine which, precisely, will be more powerful than Apple’s M4 chip in the new Macs coming this summer. Bad news, apparently, will concern the SoC, which will be produced with the TSMC N3E node and, therefore, may not guarantee the great energy savings that could be achieved with the transition to the 2nm node.

However, according to what he says the WCCFTech sitethe A18 chip will have a second-generation 3nm node from TSMC. Also, but this last thing is not yet entirely clear, Apple may produce two A18 chips: one for the base iPhone 16 and another for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Will we have two types of a18 chips?

Possible iPhone 16 unveiling date

There are several dates speculated for the presentation of the highly anticipated iPhone 16. A possible date is Tuesday, September 10, 2024 with pre-orders potentially starting on Friday, September 13. In the past few years, what were then the new iPhone models were introduced: Tuesday, September 14 in 2021, Wednesday, September 7 in 2022, and Tuesday, September 12 in 2023.

As noted by the website 9to5mac, the presentation has always taken place in the days close to Labor Day in the USA, which this year falls on Monday, September 2.