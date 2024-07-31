Rumours have been growing for some time now that the camera department of the smartphone will be completely revamped. iPhone 16 the next highly anticipated smartphone from Apple. A new image published by Sonny Dickson on the social network X in particular, would reveal the design of the new smartphone and the related colors that will be available at launch: let’s discover them together.

Making a brief comparison with the previous iPhone 15, the only color not currently expected is the Yellow although we have no official information about it.

The leaked image, which shows several dummy unit of the new smartphone, would confirm what was claimed by the famous analyst Ming Chi Kuo . iPhone 16 will therefore be available in the following colors:

A new camera compartment

As has been widely discussed over the past few months, the new camera department will feature a main sensoraccompanied by a Ultra Wide Sensorwith a’vertical setting which distances itself from what was seen on the previous iPhone 15. This change reflects in particular the new support for the Space video recording for iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: we remind you that to date this is an exclusive feature of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Render

The new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature the new proprietary A18 chipaccompanied by 8GB RAM and from the introduction of the Capacitive Action button. Obviously these are rumors that must necessarily be taken with a pinch of salt, pending the official presentation by the Cupertino company.

All we have to do is wait for further updates from Apple, which we are sure will not be long in coming in the coming weeks or months. Finally, we remind you that the launch of iPhone 16 And iPhone 16 Plus It is expected presumably by the end of Septembera few days or weeks after the official presentation.