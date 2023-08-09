Many rumors have arisen around the next Apple phone, this ranges from the design that it could have, to the multiple functions to be implemented so that potential customers want to join the new generation. Therefore, it would have already been announced what the maximum capacity of these high-tech devices would be.

As reported by the media Bloombergthis time the Pro version of the phone would have up to 2TB of storage, thus surpassing even the laptop models of Manzana, which have expandable memory up to 1TB. Similarly, it is mentioned that the event in the form of a presentation would be taking place in September.

It is worth mentioning, that this information has been distributed before by a user known as yeux122, ensuring that your sources are not random, so at the end of the day the possibility of including that much space would be real. To this is added, that the initial memory would have an increase, leaving the 128 GB aside to go directly to 256, even in the standard version of the cell phone.

All this could justify the price increase that is going to be counted, which was announced during past conferences, in fact, for many it was suspicious that the disclosure of the phone did not take place a couple of months ago. And it is that in the previous event, only the macbook pro 2023 edition, with the M2 Chip improved for its performance.

We’ll see if all the rumors are true in mid-September.

Via: 9to5Mac

Editor’s note: Boy, technology is advancing fast, and now a lot of space can be put on small devices. I wonder how far it will go in terms of innovation.