Insiders: version of the iPhone 15 for the US and Europe will not receive a tray for a SIM card

Apple will stop releasing smartphones with support for a physical SIM card in Europe. This is reported in blog iGeneration.

The media authors report says that Apple will stop producing smartphones with a SIM card slot in Europe. In 2022, the company introduced the iPhone 14 series – in the US, models were sold without a tray for a traditional SIM card. Instead, consumers were offered to use an integrated electronic SIM card (eSIM).

As it became known to insiders, the iPhone without a SIM card slot will definitely be released on the French market. However, Apple does not have separate articles and, accordingly, modifications of smartphones for the markets of different European countries. It follows that iPhone 15 devices with eSIM will appear throughout the region.

According to Cult of Mac journalists, integrated electronic SIM cards have the advantage of not having to personally visit the operator’s office to issue it. Also, the subscriber can quickly switch between providers without removing the SIM card. However, eSIM technology is still not popular in all markets.

In early March, the American company Qualcomm introduced a replacement for classic SIM cards and eSIM. The corporation announced iSIM, a chip built into the smartphone processor that can save a large number of tariffs and quickly switch between them.