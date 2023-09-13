Various models of USB-C cables suitable for iPhone 15 are available through Amazon Italy: let’s see which ones we can suggest.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will use a USB-C input, like many other devices. This is an important change for the company, but also for those who have been using Apple products for some time and have a drawer full of Lightning cables. Some may therefore need to purchase new charging and connection cables of your Apple iPhone 15 smartphone. The choice is not simple, given that there are many manufacturers of USB-C cables and various factors must be taken into consideration, such as data transfer speed (up to 10 Gbps for the best iPhone models 15), the length, the quality of the materials and the resistance, all obviously based on your needs. If you are looking for a cable Quality USB-C that is capable of reaching the highest speeds, below you can find some suggestions of products available through Amazon. Please note: only the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max models support the "maximum" speed (i.e. 10 Gbps), while the 15 and 15 Plus models stop at a more modest 480 Mbps.

Anker PowerLine II | 10Gbps and inexpensive If you are looking for a USB-C / USB-A cable, Anker PowerLine II offers a model from 0.9 meters with maximum speed of 10 Gbps. This is a quality cable, inexpensive and comes with a lifetime warranty. It is certainly one of the best models and is compatible with the iPhone 15 line and many other technological devices such as computers, Nintendo Switch, tablets and other smartphones. If you also need the model USB-C / USB-C, Anker PowerLine II does not disappoint you: at a slightly higher price you can find this version of the data transfer cable. In both cases the products are sold by Anker's Italian division and shipped by Amazon. Both models allow you to charge devices with speed up to 100W.

Baseus | 480Mbps, long and durable If you need a more resistant cable, then you can opt for those from Baseus. We are talking about USB-C / USB-C cables that allow charging at 100W and data transfer up to 480Mbpstherefore excellent for those aiming for an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. The advantage of this model is that it is available in various lengths – up to 3 meters for maximum convenience – and is made with a nylon braided cable that won’t wear out with use and zinc alloy, with a smooth UV coating and integrated design. The warranty on the cable is two years.

SUMPK | 480 Mbps, three low-cost cables If you want durability, low cost and three cables in one, then I recommend this cable package from SUMPK. The data transfer speed is up to 480 Mbps and charging is up to 60 W. The big limitation is the length, i.e. only 20 centimetresbut if you need to attach a smartphone or other USB-C devices to a Powerbank, it's the perfect solution. Furthermore, this model is USB-C / USB-C extremely resistant with an external nylon cover that limits cable wear with use, making it convenient even for those who travel often and have to continually remove and put the cable back in their backpack, folding it when needed.