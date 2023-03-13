iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will arrive in the fall of this year, probably also with a new Ultra version. However, the rumors about the production chain of the next Apple smartphones have already begun, and now the first “models” of the iPhone 15 have been printed in 3D which, according to the Japanese site Macotakara, will have significantly different dimensions compared to the iPhone 14 line. First of all, two lines and four different models are confirmed, iPhone 15 from 6.1, iPhone 15 Plus from 6.7, iPhone 15 Pro from 6.1 and iPhone 15 Pro Max from 6.7. The pros will have thinner front bezels and a larger camera module, while the Pluses will acquire the Dynamic Island, the new front notch that is currently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro. According to the leakers, the “base” iPhone 15 will also have the module significantly larger, making previous generation cases incompatible. In a video accompanying the article, it is shown how only the iPhone 15 Plus should essentially maintain the same aspect ratio as the previous generation. Furthermore, it seems almost certain that the Pro line will have a new rounded edge.