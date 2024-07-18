With just a few months to go until the launch of the new iPhone 16 family, Apple is looking to reduce its inventory iPhone 15but it appears the company is struggling to maintain a healthy sales pace. Fortunately, previous-generation models, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, are helping to offset the lower-than-expected sales of the iPhone 15. But selling the newer models remains a problem.

According to data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), in fact, the four iPhone 15 models accounted for 67% of total iPhone sales in the third quarter of 2024. This figure may seem positive, but it is actually lower than the 79% recorded by the iPhone 14 line in the same period of the previous year.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the only model in the new lineup to maintain a 22% market share, equal to that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This performance could be attributed to the presence of the unique periscope zoom lens with tetraprism.

Comparison of iPhone model market shares year over year

While Apple is struggling to generate high sales volume with its latest iPhone 15 models, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are providing significant support, accounting for 17% of total sales this quarter. That’s up from the 11% iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini posted in the same period.

Despite analysts’ less-than-enthusiastic predictions for the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple has reportedly asked suppliers to mass produce 90 million units for 2024 alone, anticipating strong demand for all four models. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to feature the same periscope zoom lens with tetraprism as the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and since it will be available at a lower price, consumers may buy it in droves.

What do you think? What should Apple do to convince you to buy the new iPhone 16? Let us know in the comments below. In the meantime, if you already have an Apple device, you might be interested to know that the public betas of iOS 18, macOS Sequoia and other Apple operating systems are online.