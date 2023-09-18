iPhone 15 Pro It will be there best gaming console: This is supported by the senior director of GPU Software at AppleJeremy Sandmel, who during an interview with IGN spoke about how the best console in the end is the one you can always carry with you.
In reality, as we know, the issue is not reduced to the mere portability of the new smartphone from the Cupertino company, but also and above all concerns its renewed gaming ambitionsevidenced by the announcement of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village.
Unlike what happened with Nintendo Switch, these are not cloud versions of these latest generation titles, but of editions created to run natively on the iPhone 15 Pro at 30 fps: something that until recently seemed impossible.
Sandmel’s words
“As you probably know, there’s display resolution and then there’s game resolution, and then frame rate and game rendering,” Sandmel said of connecting to an external monitor. “With technologies like MetalFX upscalingwe can separate these two things.”
“The game can be run at very high frame rates, achieving great quality results, and then upscaling any display resolution, be it the iPhone display or an external display. So yes, the iPhone can connect to 4K displays and drive them externally to do everything you do on the phone, including gaming.”
“I think they say the best gaming console is the one you can take with you everywhere,” Sandmel added. “So iPhone 15 Pro will be the best gaming console.”
