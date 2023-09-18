iPhone 15 Pro It will be there best gaming console: This is supported by the senior director of GPU Software at AppleJeremy Sandmel, who during an interview with IGN spoke about how the best console in the end is the one you can always carry with you.

In reality, as we know, the issue is not reduced to the mere portability of the new smartphone from the Cupertino company, but also and above all concerns its renewed gaming ambitionsevidenced by the announcement of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village.

Unlike what happened with Nintendo Switch, these are not cloud versions of these latest generation titles, but of editions created to run natively on the iPhone 15 Pro at 30 fps: something that until recently seemed impossible.