With the announcement of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple revealed the new A17 Pro chip that will animate the smartphone, in its two 6.1 and 6.7 inch variants. Thanks to the 3 nanometer processor. Apple says the new processor is up to 10 percent faster thanks to microarchitectural and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster. The professional-class GPU is up to 20 percent faster and opens up entirely new experiences, featuring a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and power efficiency. Now with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, which is 4x faster than software-based ray tracing, the iPhone 15 Pro delivers smoother graphics, as well as more immersive augmented reality and gaming experiences. This is why Ubisoft, Kojima Productions and Capcom have decided to announce the arrival on iPhone 15 Pro of three video games released or about to be released on current generation consoles and PCs, for the first time without compromises on a smartphone. In particular, Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available on iPhone 15 Pro by the end of this year. Kojima Productions, the studio directed by game designer Video Kojima, has announced that it will bring the award-winning Death Stranding Director’s Cut to the new Apple smartphone, again by the end of the year and with all the extra content of the PS5 version. Finally, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, arriving on consoles and PC in October, will be available on iPhone 15 Pro early next year. This is the first time that an episode of the main series arrives on smartphones.