Tomorrow at 7pm Italian time Apple will lift the veil on the iPhone 15 line, four new models with various innovations on the table starting with the revised sizes. It seems that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature an increase in thickness and a decrease in weight compared to the previous iPhone 14 Pro. This weight reduction is the result of the transition from a stainless steel frame to a titanium one, thus confirming previous rumors that they suggested greater lightness for these phones, in the case of the Pro about 10 percent less. iPhone 15 Pro will have dimensions of 146.6mm x 70.6mm x 8.25mm and a weight of 188 grams, as reported by MacRumors. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro currently on sale at Apple measures 147.5mm x 71.5mm x 7.85mm and weighs 206 grams. The same trend also seems to apply to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The thickness is expected to increase from 7.85mm to 8.25mm, while the weight of the phone will decrease from 240 grams to 221 grams thanks to the adoption of the titanium frame. The measurements of the two basic models, iPhone and iPhone 15 Plus, are not yet known, but they should maintain the squared design of the previous model, have thinner edges and the new Dynamic Island on the front.