iPhone 15 is nothing more than the next branded smartphone Apple that many users are already eagerly awaiting. After all we are talking about one of the giants of the technological world with a solid fan base that loves to keep up with the latest releases. Well, a model showed us a first general appearance of the device in the Pro version!

iPhone 15 Pro: the model arrives that shows us a first generic appearance of the device!

The iPhone 15 will arrive in the not too distant future and we already know that it will not be a revolutionary device, but a sort of “upgrade” of its predecessor. In particular, the Pro version will improve the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro without excessively altering its aesthetic appearance.

However, if you have wondered several times how the new device will look, a first model published online by a user on Douyin allows us to take a look at the outside of the new iPhone. How is it possible to seeThere doesn’t seem to be any difference with the current model, apart from the volume rocker which seems slightly longer, and the same for the key that mutes the volume. In fact, as we had reported to you too, both they will be capacitive according to rumors.

In addition to this, we note the presence of the USB-C standard, an obligatory choice for Apple which must comply with the rest of the market, and the SIM slot also remains which therefore it should not disappear in Italy in the near future (at least for now).

In short, a useful model for producers of covers and accessories who can be ready, but also for us who can begin to get an ever more precise idea of ​​what we will be facing! We look forward to new news and will of course keep you updated!