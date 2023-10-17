Home page World

iPhone 15 Pro Owners Are Experiencing Burn-in on Their OLED Displays, Despite Apple’s Promise of Prevention; official statement is pending.

Since its launch in September, the iPhone 15 Pro has received both praise and criticism. However, a growing number of users have reported problems with the devices’ OLED displays, particularly with so-called “burned-in” images or “burn-in” effects. These issues have raised questions about the quality and longevity of the displays, especially since Apple had claimed to use special methods to prevent this behavior.

The new iPhone 15 Pro models are here. But the devices had significant defects when they went on sale. (Symbolic image) © Mahmoud Ajjour/imago

Apple iPhone 15 Pro reportedly with burnt-in displays: What is the “burn-in” problem?

The “burn-in” phenomenon occurs when a static image is displayed on a screen for an extended period of time, leaving residue or “ghost images” that are still visible even when the image changes. This is particularly problematic with OLED displays because they use an organic compound that tends to degrade over time, especially in areas that are illuminated frequently and at high brightness.

In various forums, including Reddit and official Apple forums, but also Instagram and TikTok, the reports have increased. Users have posted photos and descriptions of their displays showing everything from slightly noticeable residue to clearly visible “burned-in” images, including app icons, keyboard elements, and other static display content. Interestingly, the Pro Max variants of the iPhone 15 appear to be disproportionately affected.

iPhone 15 Pro with “burn-in” problem: reactions and solutions

Although Apple has not made an official statement, some users have shared their interactions with Apple Support. In some cases, affected customers have been offered replacement devices, although availability of replacement devices appears to be limited. An employee at an Apple Store suggested it could be a hardware issue, raising concerns about a possible widespread manufacturing defect.

The exact cause of the problem is still unclear. Some users suspect that the iPhone 15 Pro’s always-on display may play a role, although this has not yet been confirmed. Apple has given advice in the past to avoid burn-in, such as avoiding displaying still images at maximum brightness for long periods of time. Despite these guidelines, the current problem seems to be unexpected for many.

Other problems with the iPhone 15:

The burn-in issue isn’t the only problem reported with the new iPhones. There were also many reports about overheating modelscrackling speakers and reverse charging not working correctly, like NEXTG.tv reported. These issues, along with the burn-in issue, have raised questions about the quality assurance and reliability of the latest iPhone models.

