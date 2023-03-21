iPhone 15 pro and more generally the iPhone brand is a brand of phones that needs no introduction. The company has been releasing its products par excellence for years now, up to the latest iPhone 14 which has conquered users like all previous models. Apple in the field of telephony it is always ready to amaze and today we want to talk to you of the volume key which, as is rumored more and more often, could undergo several changes. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

iPhone 15 Pro: renderings suggest the unified volume button!

The unified key that will have to deal with volume control is certainly the most discussed and at the same time expected novelty relating to the new iPhone 15. Apparently today some renderings made in CAD would have arrived that help us better understand what it is. It seems that instead of the classic keys dedicated to raising and lowering the volume, we will have to make friends with a single button that includes them both. As if that weren’t enough, even the classic switch dedicated to ringtone/silent will become a button.

Furthermore, it is a common theory that there will be no pressure to be done on the iPhone 15 pro, everything will be touch and two motors will provide tactile feedback when pressing the keys. All this provided you buy the Pro version of the new iPhone 15. The basic models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus instead they will adopt the classic Apple system.

Obviously all this is not confirmed and we have to wait for the presentation of the devices. But the question remains, does this new system convince you?