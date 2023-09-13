













iPhone 15 Pro promises to run games as well as a console with everything and Ray Tracing









Between the new camera iPhone 15 Pro It will take photos and video with the quality of a SLR, what catches our attention – because we are talking about gaming – is that the processor it will use comes to do very specific things: Hardware ray tracing and efficient energy consumption.

The logic is certainly clear, running a video game – whatever it may be – with Ray Tracing, will waste battery because it puts the GPU to work, however, Apple promises a lot of efficiency in energy consumption. It would be necessary to see it in action continuously with something other than mobile games.

Speaking of mobile games, Capcom will launch both Resident Evil Village like the remake of Resident Evil 2. It should be noted that both games were shown with touch controls, however, everything indicates the game should work with console controls as well.

Source: Apple

On the other hand, mihoyo said that Honkai: Star Rail will look much better in its version for iPhone 15 Pro. Even Genshin Impact will also have a presentation of the same quality as a console. Even Ubisoft will launch Assassin’s Creed Mirage natively for this mobile.

What price will the new iPhone 15 Pro have?

As always, the iPhone 15 It will not be a device accessible to all budgets. We are talking about an item that goes beyond premium.

Let’s go for the prices:

iPhone 15 – From 799 USD

– From 799 USD iPhone 15 Pro – From 999 USD

– From 999 USD iPhone 15 Pro Max – From 1,199 USD

It is worth emphasizing that Manzana invites users to bring their previous generation equipment to exchange for the new ones to obtain discounts. Everything will depend on the state or, failing that, the store where said offer is made.

Now, it seems that there is not a great differentiator between the models, however, at least the Pro ones come with a much more effective processor for certain specific tasks – such as Ray Tracing in video games – or much more professional lenses for taking photos and video. the highest quality.

Surely many will be aware of what these devices can offer interested users at a gaming level. We are talking about this mobile being worth more than 2 Nintendo Switch OLEDs. Pokemon either The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Even the cheapest version of an RTX 4080 is worth less than one of Apple’s newly announced phones. We’ll see how the market behaves and if developers really look at what these new devices and their potential market can offer.

Do not lose sight of the fact that iPhone 15 Pro It will be released on September 22 in the United States and on the 23 in Mexico. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

