THE overheating problems reported by users who are new owners of a iPhone 15 Pro they are probably due to the new one thermal design of the Apple smartphone: according to the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

After the poor results of the bend test, the new flagship device from the Cupertino company finds itself facing further drawbacks, linked in this case to solutions that have proven to be less effective in terms of heat dissipation.

Specifically, according to Kuo the desire to reduce the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro compared to the previous model led to the reduction of the dissipating surfacewhile the titanium structure had a negative impact on the thermal efficiency of the terminal.