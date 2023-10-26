Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB back available on Amazon Italy, in natural titanium, blue titanium and black titanium colours. These models are available in very limited quantities and were on sale for a few hours on 22 and 23 September 2023, on Amazon Italy. If you are interested in this model, we suggest you buy it now and don’t wait. You can find them at this address or via the boxes below.

The current price it is the official one of the 256 GB Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. The natural Titanium model will be shipped in one or two days if you order now, while the other colors are available immediately. All models are sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

iPhone 15 Pro Max It offers a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It supports Dynamic Island, which shows alerts and activities in real time. It also has a high-level CPU with A17 Pro chip which promises maximum efficiency. The battery also promises a charge throughout the day. We also remind you that the iPhone 15 Pro Max uses the USB-C connector (the cable is included with the smartphone), so the old Lighting cables are no longer compatible.