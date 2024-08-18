If you are looking for a new smartphone to replace your old model, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy offers iPhone 15 Pro Max on offer at all-time low with an excellent 20% offallowing you to save a good 340 euros compared to the list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simplyclick on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone is available on offer on Amazon for only 1399 eurosagainst the 1739 euros of the original suggested price by Apple. The product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonwhich is why you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery on the next working day.
The main features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max
One of the most interesting features of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is undoubtedly its titanium bodywhich gives even more resistance and lightness to the smartphone. In the case of the offer suggested by Amazon, the device is presented in its splendid color in Natural Titaniumperfect for all tastes and preferences.
The autonomy is truly exceptional, with a battery capable of guaranteeing up to 29 hours of video playbackallowing you to get to the end of the day with peace of mind. Not to mention the powerful A17 Pro proprietary chipwhich ensures excellent performance for launching any app.
