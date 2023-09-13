The new iPhone has been officially announced and Apple’s guideline for this model is clear: the device, in its PRO version, is designed and designed for gamersbut let’s find out in what sense.

The new iPhone 15 Pro it has an A17 Pro chip capable of running some of our favorite video games in ray tracing: during the presentation conference, titles of the caliber of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil Village were mentioned.

The chip used to run these (and many others, including Death Stranding) games has not surprisingly been defined as the “Most powerful chip ever placed in a smartphone” as it is capable of running games directly in their console version, but on the iPhone.

The game controls may not be touchscreens: Apple has in fact declared that the Bluetooth connection will allow the connection between the iPhone and the PlayStation 5 Dualsense controller.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro price starts at $999: This model has 128 GB of memory and a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199, with 256GB of storage and a 6.7-inch screen.

Both exclusive models can be pre-ordered starting September 22nd. What do you think of the new “gamer-friendly” iPhone?