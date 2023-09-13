After the standard model, Apple also officially announced the iPhone 15 Pro, presenting the features of the new smartphone and then revealing the price and release.

iPhone 15 Pro was officially announced by Apple during tonight’s event: the company revealed features, price and output of the new smartphone, which will adopt a titanium chassis for the first time. The use of this aerospace grade material will allow the iPhone 15 Pro to establish itself as the lightest Pro model ever, as well as the one with the thinnest edges. Two versions available: one with a 6.1-inch display, the other with a 6.7-inch display which once again has the name of iPhone 15 Pro Max. In order to enhance the brushed finish of the titanium, Apple will make available four new colors: black, dark gray, light gray and blue. On the side of the device the mute switch disappears and is replaced by the new action button programmable, through which to launch various applications. See also Shredder coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | Atomix

Under the body iPhone 15 Pro The display OLED of iPhone 15 Pro will be equipped with Dynamic Island and Pro Display technology with dynamic refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The heart of the system will be represented by A17 Pro chipcharacterized by a 3 nanometer production process, equipped with 19 billion transistors and capable of carrying out 35 trillion operations per second. That’s not all: the iPhone 15 Pro chip will support the ray tracing and will allow you to natively bring various latest generation video game experiences to the Apple smartphone, such as The Division, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, while improving titles such as Honkai: Star Rail.

Camera iPhone 15 Pro, the rear camera The sensor of camera The rear of the iPhone 15 Pro will also be 48 megapixels this time, but the ability to take photos in low light conditions will be improved thanks to the system’s ability to automatically adjust the lens and use the new Fotonic Engine. See also Star Wars Jedi Survivor: The actor wants the game to appeal to non-Star Wars fans as well The iPhone 15 Pro camera will be equipped with one zoom 3X optical zoom, that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max of a 5X optical zoom. A prismatic lens has been inserted to offer a much more precise stabilization system. The ultrawide camera has also been improved, particularly when it comes to macro. This time equipped with a connector USB-C, the flagship smartphone from the Cupertino company will take advantage of the speed made available by this standard also and above all to transfer videos shot at 4K and 60 fps with support for the ACES cinema standard. And finally there will be a function to shoot three-dimensional Spatial Videos.