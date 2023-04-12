With the series iPhones 15 expected to be launched next September, among the leaked information the one that has piqued the curiosity of fans is related to presence of capacitive keys on the whole rangeinstead of the classic physics with which we control the volume and the switch to silence our device.

Now, however, an analyst report Ming-Chi Kuo argues that these rumors are wrong and that Apple will continue to use physical keys in the next few iPhones.

The models Pros, in fact, they should have had capacitive keys with the new haptic engines for the unlock and volume keys; however latest developments suggest another way, with Apple which for these models is forced to resort once again to physical keys, at least according to reports Kuo.

In his latest post, the analyst revealed how the Cupertino house is postponing their plans for the introduction of capacitive keys due to technical issues that have not yet been resolved and will probably not be resolved before mass production starts.

“My latest surveys indicated that due to unresolved technical issues prior to production, both iPhone 15 Pro models will ditch the capacitive keys and return to the classic physical buttons” that’s what he says Kuo.

The analyst however adds that Apple there is still time to solve these problems, since the devices are in state etv or in Engineer Validation Test; if they really had to resort to physical keys, however, the removal of the capacitive keys shouldn’t have a particular impact on the timing and production of these models.